Questions raised over process proposed to disburse aid funds
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo shows Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed disbursing more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid through a process that wouldn’t require the Legislature to reconvene. But a legislative attorney has raised questions with the approach. Dunleavy has asked the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee to review his plan to distribute funds. State law lays out a process by which a governor can submit to the committee plans to accept and spend on a budget item additional federal or other program funds. Rep. Chris Tuck, who chairs the committee, said Wednesday that legislative finance and legal staff were reviewing Dunleavy’s proposal.