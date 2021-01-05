Rep. Young calls for bipartisanship while giving Pelosi oath
Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks on the House floor on opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young of Alaska issued a call for bipartisanship among his congressional colleagues while giving the oath of office to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. As the longest-serving member of the House, Young, a Republican, is dean of the House and has the responsibility of swearing in the speaker. The Republican used Sunday’s occasion as an opportunity to try to bring together the parties that have become more deeply divided during Donald Trump’s presidency. Young reminded Pelosi that the California Democrat will be speaker of the entire House, not a single party, and told his colleagues that “it’s time we hold hands and talk to one another.” He received a standing ovation.