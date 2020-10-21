Report finds gender pay gap in Alaska’s nonprofit industry
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A new report tracking workers’ wages at nonprofit organizations in Alaska shows a gender pay gap. Anchorage Public Media reported this week that the study by the Foraker Group found women in Alaska’s nonprofit industry on average earn 79 cents for every dollar a man earns. Employees at nonprofit organizations account for 17% of Alaska’s workforce. Across all industries in Alaska, the most recent data show women are paid 72% of the earnings by men. The study used data from the Alaska Department of Labor, quarterly employer reports and information from applications for the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend.