Report says officers justified in fatal Fairbanks shooting

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Alaska prosecutors say authorities were legally justified in their use of deadly force in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Fairbanks man last Christmas Eve.

A report released Monday says Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks police fired on Cody Eyre after he ignored repeated requests to put down his gun and pointed it at officers.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Eyre was shot after officers responded to reports he had been drinking, was suicidal and had a revolver.

Eyre’s family has said they are preparing a wrongful death lawsuit against authorities.

Eyre’s sister, Samantha Eyre-Harrison, says the long time it took for the review of the shooting prompted the family to hire an attorney.

The shooting was reviewed by the state Office of Special Prosecutions.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com