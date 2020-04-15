Republicans decry Michigan governor’s latest stay-home order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to toughen rather than relax what already was one of the country’s strictest stay-home orders is hitting opposition in her home state. Republicans who backed her moves initially are now ratcheting up their criticism of the Democratic governor. GOP lawmakers and allies in the business community say certain operations can operate again if they adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those include golf courses, marinas and landscaping companies. Others in rural areas say the restrictions should no longer be imposed statewide when the coronavirus is far more concentrated in the Detroit area . Whitmer says she’s saving lives.