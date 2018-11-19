Republicans pick Giessel as new Alaska Senate president

Alaska state Sen. Cathy Giessel, left, speaks during a meeting of House and Senate negotiators on oil and gas tax credit legislation on Monday, June 6, 2016, in Juneau, Alaska. Pictured next to her is Rep. Dave Talerico. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Republicans have maintained control of the Alaska Senate and chosen Anchorage Sen. Cathy Giessel to be the new Senate president.

Giessel would replace Fairbanks Sen. Pete Kelly in that role. Kelly appears to have lost his re-election bid to Democratic state Rep. Scott Kawasaki.

The announced Senate majority includes all 13 Republican senators.

Rena Miller, communications director for the majority, says some details still need to be worked out, including whether members will be required to vote for the budget.

Miller says the caucus remains a work in progress.

Democratic Sen. Lyman Hoffman, a member of the current Republican-led majority, isn’t listed as a member of the majority or the minority. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

