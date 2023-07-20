RFK Jr. Defends Himself Against Complaints Of Racist And Antisemitic Online Misinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is defending himself against accusations that he traffics in racist and hateful online conspiracy theories, testifying at a House hearing on government censorship despite requests from outside groups to disinvite him.

Republicans who called the Thursday hearing, hope to elevate Kennedy, who is mounting a long[shot Democratic challenge to President Joe Biden.

They rejected requests to cancel the appearance.

Republicans claim conservatives are unfairly targeted by technology companies working with the government to stem the spread of disinformation online.

Big Tech companies deny GOP claims of an anti-conservative bias.