Richard Simmons Passes Away At 76

Fitness guru Richard Simmons has died at the age of 76 according to his publicist. Within hours of the news breaking July 13, his brother Lenny shared to People Magazine:

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother,” he said. “I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

The news was shocking to family and friends as he just marked his birthday Friday and was excited about projects in the works. “He was very excited about all of his upcoming ventures he was working on,” Lenny told PEOPLE, adding, “We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time.”

