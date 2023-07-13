Rihanna, Lizzo, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran Among Emmy Nominations

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced honoring TV series and movies, but pop stars made a strong showing among the nominees. Rihanna’s halftime show earned five nominations — including outstanding variety special (live), which she shares with executive producer Jay-Z. Elton John, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dolly Parton and Kid Cudi were among the other singers who were nominated. The Tupac Shakur doc Dear Mama is up for two awards: outstanding documentary or nonfiction series and outstanding writing for a nonfiction program.

As for the TV nominees, HBO dominated. Succession topped all with 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three in the best actor in a drama category. The Last Of Us was second with 24 total nods, including best drama series and best actor and actress nods for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Season 2 of The White Lotus notched 23 nominations including five in the best supporting actress in a drama category. Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Bear, Wednesday and Dahmer also made strong showings.

There were (as always) some surprising snubs with performances that were overlooked!