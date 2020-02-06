Robbery charges forwarded for suspect in armed shoplifting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say a 31-year-old man suspected of shoplifting and flashing a gun to employees of a mall grocery store is being held on suspicion of robbery and weapons misconduct. Logan Parrigin is in custody at the Anchorage jail. Online court documents do not list his attorney. The Anchorage Daily News reports an Anchorage police officer fired a shot Wednesday as Parrigin was arrested at the Northway Mall. The use of force is under review by the Office of Special Prosecution. No one was injured. Police recovered a stolen weapon at the scene.