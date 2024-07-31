Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Earning $100 Million For Playing Dr. Doom

Source: YouTube

Many are speculating what would entice Robert Downey Jr. to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if he’s NOT playing Iron Man anymore…and it looks like there’s 100 million reasons.

RDJ is reportedly earning a whopping $100 million to play Dr. Doom in two movies: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. This payout is in addition to Downey’s $500-600 million payout for starring as Iron Man in previous MCU films. That’s not the only perk: his contract also calls for access to a private jet, dedicated security, and a “trailer encampment” on set. The Russo Brothers, who Downey requested as directors for the upcoming films, will be paid $80 million total.

Reaction to the casting choice was a mixed bag from fans and critics. Some think it’s a brilliant move, while others say it shows that Marvel is out of new ideas. Fellow Avenger Jeremy Renner gave his thoughts to Us Weekly:

