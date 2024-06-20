Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Fails To Qualify For CNN Debate

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has failed to qualify for next week’s debate in Atlanta.

Host network CNN said Thursday the independent presidential candidate fell short of benchmarks both for state ballot qualification and polling.

The missed markers mean the June 27 showdown will be solely between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Kennedy wanted to stand alongside the leading candidates, to lend legitimacy to his longshot bid and convince potential supporters that he has a shot at winning.

Both major-party campaigns fear Kennedy could play spoiler in what’s anticipated to be a close general election.

Kennedy has filed an election complaint alleging the debate markers were created to disfavor him.