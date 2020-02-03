Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer
Talk show host Rush Limbaugh puffs on his Ashton VSG cigar while waiting to tee off from the fifth tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during third round play of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif., Saturday Feb. 3, 2001. In the background is the fourth green.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment. Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath and testing by two medical institutions. Limbaugh’s national prominence began in 1988, when his first national radio show launched. Within a few years he was considered a Republican kingmaker, a status that has remained. He now broadcasts primarily from West Palm Beach, Florida.