Russia Beats Tom Cruise To Be The First Movie Makers In Space

Tom Cruise put it out there in 2020 that he and director Doug Liman had plans to travel to the International Space Station to be the first to shoot a movie there. But then Russia rolls in like, hold my beer, we’re doing it first! They got it done it 2021 and now trailer is out. It’s called The Challenge, and it was filmed 400 kilometers above Earth on the ISS.

The Challenge is about a female cardiac surgeon who is part of a team of doctors sent to operate on a cosmonaut who loses consciousness while on the ISS. It will be released next month. In the meantime, still no word on any movement for Tom’s space movie.