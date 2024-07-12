Sabrina Carpenter Tackles The Hot Ones Challenge

Source: YouTube

Armed with tissues, milk, and ice water, Sabrina Carpenter took on the Hot Ones challenge across from host Sean Evans. At one point when it really started to get dicey, she asks Evans “Do you do this to yourself willingly?? Has anybody ever sued you????”

During the interview, Sabrina addresses that Nonsense almost didn’t make her last album (1:34). She explained that its success made her want to trust her personal favorites over “what fits a record.”

She talks about the ways she takes care of her voice at 6:16. Steaming, vocal warmups, and herbal honeys are her go-tos.

She’s not just singing her own songs during her shows, she’s covering songs and has been since she was 9 years old. At 14:00, Sabrina explains that she likes to challenge herself with songs with a big range.

Sabrina then digs into the first ever music festival she headlined, Bethlehem Music Fest, at 18:09. That was one of the career accomplishments that gave her the idea that she was going to be successful.

Sabrina asked before taking a bite of the wing with The Last Dab at 19:29,

So, before I do this… Is tomorrow gonna be hard for me? Does it have a long-lasting effect?

And then Sabrina gets into her “hidden talent” of drawing while under the spicy influence of The Last Dab. And well, it was… Something.