Sanders’ ‘summer camp’ in Vermont becomes fodder in debate
From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Sen. Bernie Sanders’ vacation home in Vermont has become fodder in the Democratic campaign for president. New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg said in Wednesday’s debate that “the best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.” Sanders shot back by saying he has a home in Washington, where he works; in Burlington, Vermont, where he lives; and a summer camp “like thousands of other Vermonters.” The assistant town clerk in the tiny town of North Hero, Vermont, said Thursday that Sanders’ lakefront home is valued at $540,000. A real estate agent called it a modest seasonal house on an acre with “a decent amount” of lake frontage.