Sarah Palin’s son, Track, faces court decision on jail time

By RACHEL D’ORO

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A judge will decide whether new assault allegations against Track Palin should lead to jail time or whether he can stay in a therapeutic program for veterans tied to a separate assault case.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s oldest son was arrested Friday night after a female acquaintance said he hit her in the head. He faces misdemeanor charges including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The 29-year-old Army veteran is set to appear in court Wednesday in Anchorage. A judge will decide whether Track Palin can stay in a program intended to rehabilitate veterans or serve jail time because the new arrest would violate conditions in the previous case.

He was arrested in an attack on his father last December and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in Alaska Veterans Court.