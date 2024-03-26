Sasha Baron Cohen Denies Rebel Wilson’s Set Harassment Claims

Source: YouTube

Sacha Baron Cohen is denying claims made by Rebel Wilson on the set of The Brothers Grimsby. Wilson had accused Baron Cohen of pressuring her to “go naked” in the film and another inappropriate request in the final scene (which was not in the script).

Baron Cohen’s statement through a rep has supporting evidence that didn’t happen including documents and eyewitness testimony in his denial. Wilson originally only hinted at an unnamed individual in her upcoming memoir but recently outed Baron Cohen as the offender.

