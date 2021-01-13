Sealaska Corporation announces end to logging operations
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Sealaska Corporation has announced plans to get out of the logging business after more than 40 years. CoastAlaska reported the Juneau-based Alaska Native corporation announced the change in a sign of Southeast Alaska’s economic transition away from logging. The corporation says the transition is not expected to affect future profits or dividends and is part of a strategy to generate sustainable value for shareholders. Sealaska has been a major player in the region’s timber economy with more than 562 square miles in its portfolio. In 2015 the corporation began logging in the Tongass National Forest after a congressional land transfer.