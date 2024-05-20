Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes For Video Of Attack On His Ex

Source: YouTube

Two days after hotel surveillance video was released showing Sean Combs violently assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, Combs has issued a video apology on Instagram claiming “full responsibility” for the brutal attack. This happened back in 2016 at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Combs is shown viciously kicking, stomping, and dragging Ventura in the hallway, of which he says: “I hit rock bottom, and I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Combs settled a civil lawsuit Ventura filed against him a day after it was filed, but the statue of limitations has passed for criminal charges. That lawsuit did start the ball rolling that led to his home being raided by Homeland Security in an investigation into allegations of human trafficking.

Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, called the hotel surveillance video “gut-wrenching,” and says the footage, “has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Ventura’s husband of dour years, Alex Fine, called out “abusers” in a post in reaction to that video.