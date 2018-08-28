Search fails to find person overboard in Kenai River

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A person is missing after a boat overturned on the Kenai River.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports three people were aboard a boat Monday that flipped. Witnesses said the boat drifted down river sideways and struck a rock.

Central Emergency Services deputy chief Dan Grimes says a good Samaritan found two of the males but could not locate the third.

A Central Emergency Services water rescue team launched a search and was joined by Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

Troopers say initial reports indicated two people held onto the overturned boat and a third was seen floating downriver.

Troopers suspended the search at 9:10 p.m. because of darkness and planned to start again Tuesday.

No one on board wore a personal floatation device.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Astronaut quits halfway through training, 1st in 50 years Officials discuss overcrowded housing in rural Alaska Agencies map tectonic fault that touches southeast Alaska Ballot applications from dead voters found in Alaska race Man in state custody dies at Wildwood correctional facility Police arrest 2 suspects in 2017 kidnapping, beating
Comments