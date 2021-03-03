Search on for Alaska helicopter piloted by former tribal official
By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for an overdue helicopter piloted by the former head of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. Andy Teuber resigned from ANTHC last week after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him. Teuber left Anchorage about 2 p.m. Tuesday in a black and white Robinson R66 helicopter enroute to Kodiak Island. He hadn’t arrived three hours later, prompting the search. A former assistant at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium accused Teuber of sexual misconduct. He abruptly resigned last week but denied the allegations in a story published by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica.