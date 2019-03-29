Searchers find body of man missing on snowmobile trip

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – Searchers have recovered the body of a village man missing on a snowmobile trip in southwest Alaska.

The body of 48-year-old Timothy Beebe of Quinhagak was recovered Thursday from the Kanektok River.

Beebe at about 7 p.m. March 23 left Eek for Quinhagak. Alaska State Troopers shortly after midnight were told he had not arrived.

Troopers and National Guard members in Bethel launched a search but failed to find Beebe.

Searchers dragging a net by boat on Wednesday found Beebe’s submerged snowmobile in the river just outside Quinhagak.

Searchers recovered Beebe’s body about a half mile from where the snowmobile was found.

