Searchers find body of missing man near nature center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The body of a missing Palmer man has been recovered near the Eagle River Nature Center.

Alaska State Troopers say searchers found 47-year-old Neil Guggenmos on Wednesday night and that he appeared to have died from self-inflicted wounds.

Numerous search and rescue teams had looked for Guggenmos. Troopers say the teams assisted with the recovery of the body from a challenging location in the preserve.

Guggenmos told his wife he planned to see a movie Tuesday night but he did not return home.

The Anchorage Daily News reports that she found his car Wednesday at the nature center, where he liked to hike.

The Alaska Mountain Rescue Group, Alaska State Troopers, Chugach State Park rangers and volunteers joined police in the search.