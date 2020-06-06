Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
BELLEVUE, WA - MAY 31: Law enforcement officers move toward demonstrators during a gathering to protest the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington. Protests due to the recent death of George Floyd took place in Bellevue in addition to Seattle, with looting in Bellevue and at least one burned automobile there. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
By LISA BAUMANN Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle mayor has banned the police use of tear gas as protests continue in the city and nationally over the killing of George Floyd. Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a news conference Friday afternoon that the ban would last for 30 days. The move came hours after three civilian police watchdog groups urged city leaders to do so. Police Chief Carmen Best says officials will review police crowd control policies. Local health officials had also expressed concerns over the use of tear gas and other respiratory irritants based on the potential to increase spread of the coronavirus.