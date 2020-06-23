Seattle to move to dismantle protest zone, mayor says
BELLEVUE, WA - MAY 31: Law enforcement officers move toward demonstrators during a gathering to protest the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington. Protests due to the recent death of George Floyd took place in Bellevue in addition to Seattle, with looting in Bellevue and at least one burned automobile there. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s mayor says the city will move to wind down the “occupied” protest zone following two recent shootings, including one that left a man dead. Mayor Jenny Durkan said at a news conference Monday that officials are working with the community to bring the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone to an end after two weeks. The mayor said the violence was distracting from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters seeking to address racial inequity and police brutality. The area has drawn President Donald Trump’s scorn.