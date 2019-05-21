Second gray whale dies in Alaska; necropsy conducted

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A second gray whale has been found dead along Alaska’s coast.

Marine mammal biologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Sunday performed a necropsy on a gray whale beached near Cordova.

NOAA Fisheries biologists on May 9 reported a dead gray whale in Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage.

The agency says it’s monitoring significant gray whale mortalities that have occurred this spring along the West Coast.

Nearly 60 gray whales have been reported dead from Mexico to Alaska. Many were skinny and malnourished.

Biologists aided by the Coast Guard more than two hours collecting tissue samples from the 42-foot (12.8-meter) young adult female whale near Cordova.

Veterinarian Kathy Burek-Huntington of Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services says the animal did not appear emaciated.