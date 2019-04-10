Second member of Human Rights board resigns

Two Alaska human rights commission members have submitted their resignations after the low-level state agency found itself in the middle of a controversy involving its executive director.

The commission suspended Marti Buscaglia on Friday for 15 days after she complained on the commission’s Facebook page about a “Black Rifles Matter” sticker she believe to be racist after she saw it on a pickup in the building’s parking lot.

Commission chairman Brandon Nakasato and vice chairman Freddie Olin IV both announced they were quitting after Buscaglia gave notice Monday.

Nakasato told The Associated Press in a Facebook message Tuesday that “new leadership is necessary for the commission to move forward from this controversy.”

Olin said he is moving out of state after his fiancee was accepted into a language program.

