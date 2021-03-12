Second winter: Anchorage gets up to 18 inches of fresh snow
Judi Westfall shovels snow at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Residents in some parts of Alaska’s largest city woke Thursday to a surprise: up to 18 new inches of snow. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Residents in some parts of Alaska’s large city woke up to a surprise Thursday morning: up to 18 inches of snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Kutz said it was unusual in that the western side of Anchorage got a lot less snow than the eastern side. While the parts of Anchorage closest to the mountains were shoveling almost a foot-and-a-half of snow, those on the western side, or closest to the ocean, had only about 3 inches. Even where the snow was the deepest, there were few problems in a winter city that is accustomed to operating as normal after a big storm.