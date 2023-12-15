Secret Santa Changing Lives In Eastern Idaho

For the past nine years a Secret Santa has been surprising residents with big gifts in Eastern Idaho. It started in 2013 when Santa wanted the help of local news station East Idaho News to dispense $100,000 to people who need it in the community. Over the years, Santa has been handing out cashiers checks and in some cases cars! And this year has been the biggest year yet.

Nate Eaton, the news director of East Idaho News, has been the one showing up on behalf of Secret Santa on doorsteps handing out the presents and over the years, he’s been to 350,000 homes! This year, he’s spreading $1 million in the community. A man named Evan, a father of four who works at Walmart, asked when he was gifted a new van to drive his family around.

Easton is the only one who knows the identity of the Secret Santa. And sometimes, Santa strikes TWICE. One single mom first got a $2000 check and then a few years later…a $10,000 check!!!

Amazing!

