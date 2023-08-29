Selena Gomez Breaks Her Hand; Says Her New Single Isn’t About The Weeknd

Selena Gomez loves that her fans are digging her new song, ‘Single Soon,’ but she doesn’t need everyone to buy it so it debuts high on the Billboard Hot 100. She told fans on Instagram “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.” And she shot down the theory that it’s about her ex from 2017, The Weeknd: “Couldn’t be more false.”

In fact, she’s had other things to deal with like a broken hand that needed surgery. She didn’t say how the injury happened or when the surgery happened.