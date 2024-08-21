Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Selena Gomez Follows Wedding Planning Agency Sparking Rumors

August 21, 2024 5:23AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Eagle eyed fans noticed Selena Gomez started following a wedding planning agency on her TikTok account, further fueling rumors about her relationship with Benny Blanco. The agency, CMG Weddings & Events, specializes in destination weddings.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks now … ever since Selena posted a mirror selfie with Benny, covering up her ring finger with a pink heart emoji. Selena only follows 73 accounts on TikTok … so it’s pretty intriguing CMG Weddings & Events made the cut.

 

FULL STORY HERE

KFQD News