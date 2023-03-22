Selena Gomez Rocks A Wedding Dress On Set
Selena Gomez shared some pics from the set of “Only Murders In The Building” wearing a wedding dress! She looked beautiful in pics with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short! (Noticed the “Father of the Bride” vibes from Steve Martin!!)
No word yet on whether or not a wedding will actually happen in season 3 of the Hulu show, but they are packing in the star power with Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep joining the cast!