Selena Gomez Seen Kissing Zayn On Dinner Date

Just when you thought Selena Gomez was getting cozy with Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, now an eye witness at a restaurant saw her kissing Zayn Malik on a dinner date?

Yep. A Tik Toker pointed out Selena is one of 18 people Zayn follows on Instagram, and shared text messages from the friend that works at the place they were eating at. The message said they were “hand in hand” and “making out.”

In other Selena news…Hailey Bieber thanked Selena Gomez for asking fans to stop sending death threats to her amid their ongoing ‘feud.’