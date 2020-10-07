Sen. Sullivan plans to vote for Trump
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 06: US Senator Dan Sullivan, (R-AK) attends a full committee hearing on "The State of the Aviation Industry: Examining the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic" on May 6, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images)
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he plans to vote for President Donald Trump. The Republican told a radio program Tuesday that Trump and his administration have been committed to helping the state. Sullivan faces a re-election bid in which his major competitor, independent Al Gross, has tried to portray him as a “yes man” to Trump. Four years ago, after a 2005 video surfaced in which Trump made lewd comments about women, Sullivan said he was withdrawing his support of Trump’s candidacy. Sullivan at the time noted his own work as an elected official to fight sexual assault and domestic violence.