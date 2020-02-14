Senate moves to limit Trump on military force against Iran
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, leaves a Republican luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. The Senate has approved a bipartisan measure aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's authority to launch military operations against Iran. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has approved a bipartisan measure aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran. Eight Republicans joined Democrats in a post-impeachment bid to constrain the White House. The rebuke was the Senate’s first major vote since acquitting Trump on impeachment charges last week. Trump is expected to veto the war powers resolution if it reaches his desk. He’s warned that if his “hands were tied, Iran would have a field day.” The three senators seeking the Democratic nomination for president all returned to the Capitol from campaigning and backed the war powers resolution.