Senate passes US-Canada-Mexico trade deal, a Trump priority
The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade pact that rewrites the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico. Passage of the measure gives President Donald Trump a major policy victory before senators turns their full attention to his impeachment trial. The measure goes to Trump for his signature. It would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA. It tore down most trade barriers and triggered a surge in trade. But Trump and other critics blamed NAFTA for encouraging U.S. companies to move their manufacturing plants south of the border to take advantage of low-wage Mexican laborers.