Senators Release A Border And Ukraine Deal, But The House Speaker Declares It ‘Dead On Arrival’
February 5, 2024 8:55AM AKST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have released a highly anticipated bill that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel.
It’s already running into opposition in the House.
The bill is a long-shot effort to overcome skepticism from Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.
But he quickly dismissed its chance of passage.
The $118 billion proposal is the best chance for President Joe Biden to resupply Ukraine with wartime aid.
But Johnson said the bill won’t succeed in the House.