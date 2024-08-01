Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Shawn Mendes Announces Next Album For October 2024

August 1, 2024 6:46AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Shawn Mendes has been somewhat off the radar for a while, but he’s back with new music!

He announced his new album, Shawn, will drop on October 18, 2024!

Additional tweet reveal that the first two singles, “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” will be out on his birthday, August 8!

His tracklist is as follows:

  1. Who I am
  2. Why Why Why
  3. That’s The Dream
  4. Nobody Knows
  5. Isn’t That Enough
  6. Heart Of Gold
  7. Heavy
  8. That’ll Be The Day
  9. In Between
  10. The Mountain
  11. Rollin’ Right Along
  12. Hallelujah

KFQD News