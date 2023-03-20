“SHAZAM 2: Fury of the Gods” Is The Top Movie At The Box Office

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opened to No. 1 in North America, but only with $30.5 million. It’s a substantial drop from 2019’s Shazam! opening weekend of $53.5 million.

Scream VI fell to second place with $17.5 million. Michael B. Jordan’s sports drama Creed III took third place with $15.3 million. The prehistoric sci-fi thriller 65 landed at No. 4 with $5.8 million. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hung on to the fifth spot with $4.1 million from 2,650 theaters in its fifth weekend of release.

