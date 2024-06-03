Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Files To Drop Pitt From Her Last Name

Source: YouTube

This has to hurt.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt hired her own lawyer and paid to file paperwork to drop Pitt from her last name on her 18th birthday. She wants to legally be known as “Shiloh Jolie.” She’s not the first to do this in the family: her older sister, Zahara, was the first of the kids to drop the “Pitt” from her last name, introducing herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” during a sorority event at Spelman College.

Vivienne followed suit and was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” for her co-production of a Broadway show with her mother. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have three biological children, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, as well as three adopted children, Zahara, Pax, and Maddox. They split in 2016 but the divorce STILL ISN’T SETTLED over custody and property issues.

