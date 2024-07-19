Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat

Source: YouTube

What in the mind-blowing info is this??? Hello Kitty is celebrating 50 years and we’re all SHOOK at the revelation dropped on the world. Jill Cook is the director of retail business development at the flagship company, Sanrio, and explains that “She’s actually a little girl born and raised in the suburbs of London.”

GET OUT OF HERE WITH THAT SHE HAS CAT EARS AND WHISKERS. NOT BUYING IT. Ok it gets deeper…she has a mom, dad, twin sister bestie, a pet cat named Charmmy Kitty and a boyfriend, Dear Daniel.

Still calling her a cat. Can’t stop won’t stop.