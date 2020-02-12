Shooting death suspect sentenced to 10 years on gun charge
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a 38-year-old Anchorage man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Clint Registe was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to the gun charge. The federal charge came after Registe was investigated for the shooting death of Brittney Sparks at his apartment on July 20, 2018. He faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in that case. Police searched the apartment and found the rifle that killed Sparks plus three semi-automatic pistols, including one that was stolen. Registe told police he was handling the rifle as Sparks cleaned his apartment and it fired, striking her in the head.