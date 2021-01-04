Shooting of Alaska bald eagle investigated; bird euthanized
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Juneau, which led to the protected bird being euthanized. The Juneau Empire reported last week that the injured eagle was rescued Dec. 22 in Juneau, but it was not clear the bird had been shot until the Alaska Raptor Center did an X-ray. Wildlife officials in Juneau say the bird’s pelvis was shattered and there was mounting lead poisoning from a type of shotgun ammunition that is illegal in Alaska. Bald eagles are federally protected animals. Killing one carries penalties of up to a $250,000 fine and a five-year prison sentence.