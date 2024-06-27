Shopping Trip With Grandma Goes Viral

Source: YouTube

Terri Waddell is 97 and mentioned to her great-granddaughter Talena one day that she didn’t feel pretty. So Talena, who grew up wearing dresses made by Grandma Terri, says she knew it was time to go on a special shopping trip.

She and her mom took Grandma Terri to go dress shopping and shared their looks on TikTok, which blew up the next day. Waddell went to work when she was just 13-years-old and says she appreciates what she has in her life now. And all of the comments on the video absolutely made her feel pretty!