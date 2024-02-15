Shots Fired During The Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Kills 1 And Injures 22

Three people are in custody after shots rang out in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration attended by a million fans

Kansas City-area radio station KKFI said DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan died after being shot at the rally.

Children’s Mercy Hospital received 12 patients from the incident, eleven of which are kids between the ages 6 and 15. Nine of the children were shot and all are expected to recover, spokesperson Lisa Augustine said.

One of the gunmen were tackled by citizens, one being Paul Contreras.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes tweeted their heartbreak over the situation.

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024