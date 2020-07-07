Siberia wildfire smoke reaches Southcentral Alaska, islands
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The National Weather Service says smoke from wildfires in Siberia have carried to Southcentral Alaska and the Aleutian Islands. The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that strong winds pushed the smoky air into the region from fires burning across more than 5,300 square miles of the northern Russian region. The wildfire smoke also has been reported in western Oregon and Canada. Patrick Doll of the National Weather Service says cloud cover began shifting into Alaska on Sunday, which may cause difficulty in determining whether the air over parts of the state has been touched by the smoke or is simply cloudy.