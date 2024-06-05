Simon Cowell Starting Search For Next Big Boy Band

Source: YouTube

Simon Cowell has a pretty good track record in putting together bands…One Direction being his biggest success story. He also helped in creating Little Mix and Fifth Harmony. Now he wants to create more boy band magic hosting open call auditions in the U.K. The process will be filmed for a potential documentary series.

Cowell acknowledged in a statement it’s always risky: “There’s always a high degree of risk, and I genuinely have no idea what’s going to happen!” “We might uncover an incredible group; we might not get there. What if no one shows up to auditions? That could be awkward. There is no guaranteed path to success – anything can happen, but that’s what’s exciting for me, and that’s why I’m doing this.”

Auditions will begin in England next month in Newcastle, Dublin, Liverpool and London.