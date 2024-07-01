Simone Biles Becomes Oldest Olympic Gymnast Since The 1950s At Age 27

Source: YouTube

Simone Biles earned a trip to Paris to represent the U.S. at the Olympics after an amazing performance at the Olympic trials. She did overcome a fall off the balance beam and stepped out of bounds on the floor routine, but the level of difficulty in her routines is stunning! And at 27, she is the oldest gymnast to head to the Olympics since the 1950’s. When asked what got her to this point after stepping away in Tokyo, she said “being in s good mental spot and seeing my therapist every Thursday…that’s why I’m here today.”

SZA checked off a bucket list item getting to meet Simone!

Simone’s story and journey back to the Olympics comes to life on Netflix July 17th.

Another one to watch on Team USA is 16-year-old Hezly Rivera!

The Paris Olympics kick off on July 26th with coverage on NBC.