Sitka man gets 45 years in shooting death of girlfriend

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – A former employee of the city of Sitka has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in the shooting death of his girlfriend last year.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports 40-year-old Reuben Yerkes was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in June to second-degree murder in the death of 28-year old Ali Clayton.

Yerkes had worked as a legal assistant in the city attorney’s office, and Clayton had worked in the city’s finance department. Yerkes told police he shot Clayton following an argument in May 2017.

He apologized to Clayton’s family in court, saying he “cannot begin to know the pain and suffering which I have caused.”

Yerkes will be eligible to apply for discretionary parole after serving 15 years in prison.

